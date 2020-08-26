Karnataka

Former Mayor dead

Siddanagouda Patil

Siddanagouda Patil   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Siddanagouda Patil, pro-Kannada activist and former Mayor of Belagavi city corporation, died in Belagavi on Wednesday. He was 92.

He was the first Kannada speaker to be elected as the Mayor of the city in 1991. Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti and other pro-Marathi groups had been ruling over the city corporation since the 1950s. Even today, the elections to the city corporation are fought on the basis of language and not political affiliations.

He organised Kannada groups and led a campaign to elect Kannada speaking members to the city corporation. He also served as a member of the corporation later.

He remained active in various movements led by Kannada associations in the district and in other north Karnataka districts.

