Former Mayor Ayub Khan’s supporters want him to contest elections

March 29, 2023 08:27 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

Supporters of former Mayor Ayub Khan, who was among the contenders for the Congress ticket from Narasimharaja assembly constituency, have urged him to contest the elections as an independent after the party denied him the ticket.

While the Congress has renominated five-time MLA Tanveer Sait from Narasimharaja constituency, supporters of Mr. Ayub Khan have been gathering outside his house in Udayagiri over the last two days and urging him to enter the poll fray as an independent.

The supporters carried placards in support of Mr Khan. However, Mr. Khan has sought time from his supporters to take a decision. “I will discuss the matter with by well-wishers and others before finalising my decision”, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Congress sources said former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has asked Mr. Khan not to take any hasty decision. Mysuru City Congress president R. Murthy too had called on Mr. Khan on Tuesday and advised him against taking any hasty decision.

Mr. Khan’s foray into the poll arena could make a dent in the Congress party’s support base in Narasimharaja. A former Mayor and long-time corporator, Mr Khan had been a strong aspirant for the Congress party’s nomination.

Sources close to Mr. Khan said he had received invitation from JD (S) leadership to contest the elections as its party candidate.

Local JD (S) leaders did not rule out the possibility of the party fielding Mr. Ayub Khan if the latter comes forward.

Meanwhile, Abdul Azeez, also known as Abdullah, who was the JD (S) candidate from Narasimharaja during the 2018 elections, recently said the that the party’s State unit president C.M. Ibrahim had evinced interest in contesting from the constituency. However, he had said that no final decision had been taken in the regard yet.