Former Law Minister questions judges sharing dais with D.K. Shivakumar, who is facing criminal cases

August 05, 2023 07:13 pm | Updated 07:13 pm IST - Bengaluru

Can the judges of the Supreme Court and the High Court share the platform with Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, when he is facing criminal cases and the petitions filed by him related to cases are pending adjudication before these two courts, former Law Minister S. Suresh Kumar asked on Facebook.

Mr. Kumar posted an invitation of the Karnataka State Level Advocates’ 10th conference being organised by the Karnataka State Bar Council in Mysuru on August 12. He pointed out that Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, High Court of Karnataka Chief Justice Prasanna B. Varale, judge of the Supreme Court, Law Minister of the State, and other dignitaries are participating in the event.

“I am surprised to read that Mr. Shivakumar is one of the guest participants,” he stated, and asked whether Mr. Shivakumar can participate in the event as per the protocol of the judiciary.

Mr. Kumar said that he remembered an earlier incident in which inquiries were made about persons who were supposed to share the dais with the then Chief Justice in the inaugural function of a the Holalkere taluk court building in Chitradurga district. He said he was the Law Minister at that time and inquiries were made. He asked the KSBC to clarify in this regard.