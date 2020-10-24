Former law college principal killed by son-in-law

Police suspect family dispute as the reason

Reportedly upset over a domestic dispute, a man assaulted his father-in-law, mother-in-law and his wife in Hubballi on Saturday, killing his father-in-law on the spot. The incident took place on Saturday morning.

Retired principal of a law college S.S. Mushannavar opened the door of his house to go for his regular morning walk. The accused, Santosh G.S., who reportedly was waiting outside the house, barged into the house and attacked Mushannavar with a knife.

Santosh also attacked his mother-in-law and wife before he was overpowered by others in the house.

Commissioner of Police Labhu Ram, who visited the spot, told presspersons that prima facie it appeared to be the outcome of a marital dispute between husband and wife. As the accused had stabbed his father-in-law multiple times, Mushannavar succumbed to the injuries while the mother-in-law of the accused was being treated for deep stab injuries. The wife of the accused had suffered minor injuries.

Mr. Labhu Ram said that an FIR had been lodged and investigation had begun.

The incident sent shockwave across Lingaraj Nagar, a residential locality where members of the teaching fraternity reside in large number. One of the family members told presspersons that there was marital discord between the couple, and the woman was staying with her parents.