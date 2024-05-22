Former Karnataka MP Iqbal Ahmed Saradgi passes away

Senior Congress leader Iqbal Ahmed Saradgi who represented Kalaburagi in Lok Sabha twice passed away at a private hospital in Kalaburagi early on May 22. He was 80. He was suffering from age related illness.

He is survived by his wife, a son and a daughter. As per the sources in his family, the funeral prayer (Namaz e Janaza) would be held at the local Masjid near Haft Gumbaz at 5 p.m. on May 22.

All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar were among the leaders who condoled the death of the senior Congressman.

Saradagi won Lok Sabha elections from Kalaburagi by defeating his nearest rival BJP’s Basavaraj Patil Sedam in 1999 with a margin of over 69,000 votes. The two leaders again faced each other in the next Lok Sabha elections held in 2004 and Saradagi won to represent Kalaburagi in Lok Sabha for the second consecutive term.

When the constituency was reserved for Scheduled Castes after the delimitation of constituencies in 2008, another Congress veteran Mallikarjun Kharge, who belonged to the SCs) replaced Saradagi. Mr. Kharge represented the constituency for two consecutive terms before being defeated in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections by BJP candidate Umesh Jadhav. Saradagi was later elected as a Member of the Karnataka Legislative Council in 2014.

Born to Mohammed Ahmed Saradagi and Gauhar Begam on June 5, 1944, Saradagi obtained his Bachelor of Arts degree from Government Arts and Science College in Gulbarga and his Law degree from Osmania University, Hyderabad.

