ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka Minister Kimmane Ratnakar urges RSS to distribute copies of Manusmriti so that its supporters realise what the text actually states

December 08, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Shivamogga

He said that the texts that Sangha Parivar leaders often speak about propagate discrimination against certain sections of society

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of former Karnataka Minister Kimmane Ratnakar | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

Former minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar wants the Sangh Parivar to distribute copies of Manusmriti among its members so that they understand what ‘they really stand for’.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on December 7, Mr. Ratnakar said he is a follower of the Hindu religion, but that did not stop him from criticising how certain sections of people were being discriminated against.

“I am ready to debate with any leader of the BJP or the RSS on what the Sangha Parivar did to stop the ill-treatment of Dalits and other backward sections. They have not taken up even a single programme to address these issues,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister said that the BJP, RSS, and Sri Rama Sene were all one and the same. “They are all different branches. What (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi cannot state in public, some other leader of Sri Rama Sene, or any other organization in the Parivar, will say. They all belong to the same ideology,” he said.

He said that the texts that Sangha Parivar leaders often speak about propagate discrimination against certain sections of society. “I wish the Sangha Parivar would distribute copies of the Manusmriti so that their supporters understood what their organization stands for,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related stories

Caste census necessary to eradicate untouchability and caste discrimination: K. Raju
Sanatana Dharma propounds ‘abominable, pernicious, illegal and evil practices’, Nilgiris MP A. Raja tells Madras High Court
On what basis did you assume that Sanatana Dharma promotes caste system, Madras HC asks Udhayanidhi Stalin
Kharge asks Hindutva proponents why they don’t accept Buddhist thought when they believe Buddha is the ninth incarnation of Lord Vishnu
‘RSS is destroying universities to deprive Dalits and backward communities of higher education’
Former BJP MLA C. T. Ravi dares Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah to prove Manusmrithi charge or face probe for false and misleading statement
I started using Sanatana Dharma to stop Sangh Parivar groups from twisting my words as an attack on Hindu beliefs: Thirumavalavan

Related Topics

Karnataka

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US