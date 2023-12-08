December 08, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Shivamogga

Former minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar wants the Sangh Parivar to distribute copies of Manusmriti among its members so that they understand what ‘they really stand for’.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on December 7, Mr. Ratnakar said he is a follower of the Hindu religion, but that did not stop him from criticising how certain sections of people were being discriminated against.

“I am ready to debate with any leader of the BJP or the RSS on what the Sangha Parivar did to stop the ill-treatment of Dalits and other backward sections. They have not taken up even a single programme to address these issues,” he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

The former minister said that the BJP, RSS, and Sri Rama Sene were all one and the same. “They are all different branches. What (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi cannot state in public, some other leader of Sri Rama Sene, or any other organization in the Parivar, will say. They all belong to the same ideology,” he said.

He said that the texts that Sangha Parivar leaders often speak about propagate discrimination against certain sections of society. “I wish the Sangha Parivar would distribute copies of the Manusmriti so that their supporters understood what their organization stands for,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT