Former Karnataka Minister Kimmane Ratnakar urges RSS to distribute copies of Manusmriti so that its supporters realise what the text actually states

He said that the texts that Sangha Parivar leaders often speak about propagate discrimination against certain sections of society

December 08, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Karnataka Minister Kimmane Ratnakar

A file photo of former Karnataka Minister Kimmane Ratnakar | Photo Credit: Rajendra Singh Hajeri

Former minister and Congress leader Kimmane Ratnakar wants the Sangh Parivar to distribute copies of Manusmriti among its members so that they understand what ‘they really stand for’.

At a press conference in Shivamogga on December 7, Mr. Ratnakar said he is a follower of the Hindu religion, but that did not stop him from criticising how certain sections of people were being discriminated against.

“I am ready to debate with any leader of the BJP or the RSS on what the Sangha Parivar did to stop the ill-treatment of Dalits and other backward sections. They have not taken up even a single programme to address these issues,” he said.

The former minister said that the BJP, RSS, and Sri Rama Sene were all one and the same. “They are all different branches. What (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi cannot state in public, some other leader of Sri Rama Sene, or any other organization in the Parivar, will say. They all belong to the same ideology,” he said.

He said that the texts that Sangha Parivar leaders often speak about propagate discrimination against certain sections of society. “I wish the Sangha Parivar would distribute copies of the Manusmriti so that their supporters understood what their organization stands for,” he said.

