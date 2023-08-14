Former Karnataka minister Ashwath Narayan speaks of ‘DKS tax’

August 14, 2023 08:20 am | Updated 08:21 am IST - Bengaluru

Stating that the BJP would approach the Governor seeking action against Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar against whom charges of corruption have been made, the former Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan on Sunday said the Deputy Chief Minister should be sacked from the Cabinet.

“We will seek a Lokayukta inquiry against the allegations. We will also start an awareness drive against the ‘DKS tax’ that is being imposed. The awareness will also speak about ‘YST’,” the BJP legislator told presspersons here on Sunday. He said that the government that came to power promising to remove corruption is facing charges of corruption and that needs to be made aware among people.

Continuing his attack against Mr. Shivakumar, the former Minister said: “Mr. Shivakumar is not Bengaluru Development Minister, but he is Bengaluru destruction Minister. They do not have a moral right to talk about values.” He said: “Imagine what can society get if such people with bad backgrounds come to occupy positions of power. Rahul Gandhi once said one can reap gold if potatoes are cultivated. He (Mr. Shivakumar) is in this scheme. That is why I said he is Bengaluru destruction Minister.”

ADVERTISEMENT

He said the State has become an ATM for the Congress high command. “The whole world knows that the Karnataka government is an ATM government that is working to fund the Congress in the Lok Sabha elections. Congress legislators themselves were accusing the government of corruption,” he claimed. The former Minister also cited the statement by Congress legislator and former Minister Basavaraj Rayaraddi, who had acknowledged that Karnataka is being branded the most corrupt State, and sought a meeting, involving the Opposition BJP to discuss and end corruption.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.