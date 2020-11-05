Former Karnataka Minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni taken into custody in 2016 murder case

Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni

HUBBALLI:

05 November 2020

CBI sleuths are questioning him in connection with the murder of BJP zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar in Dharwad in June, 2016.

Former minister and Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni has been reportedly taken into custody by sleuths of CBI in Dharwad on Thursday morning in connection with the murder of former Zilla Panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar in 2016.

According to sources, Mr. Kulkarni has been taken to Dharwad Town Police Station by the CBI sleuths and is reportedly being questioned.

CBI sleuths have also taken into custody Vijaya Kulkarni, the younger brother of Mr Vinay Kulkarni. He is also being questioned at suburban police station in Dharwad

Yogeeshgouda Goudar, then a zilla panchayat member from BJP was hacked to death in his gymnasium in Dharwad in June, 2016.

Following a plea by elder brother of Yogeeshgouda Goudar, Gurunathgouda, the case was handed over to CBI for investigation. Mr. Gurunathgouda has made several allegations against top officials and a former minister saying that they met him seeking a truce and even threatened him. He had also alleged few of tampering the evidence connected to the case.

The BJP leaders too had demanded a CBI inquiry then alleging involvement of Congress leaders including the then minister Vinay Kulkarni. While the then Congress government declined to hand it over to CBI, the BJP led government handed it over to CBI after coming to power.