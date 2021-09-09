Former Karnataka Minister Abdul Samad passes away

Bengaluru

09 September 2021 00:36 IST

A.K. Abdul Samad, former Health Minister, passed away on Tuesday morning in Bengaluru due to age-related ailments, his family sources said. He was 87.

Mr. Samad, a businessman, joined the Congress and was elected to the Legislative Assembly from Ramanagaram in 1978. He served as the Minister for Health and Family Planning in the D. Devaraj Urs government.

