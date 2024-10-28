ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka HC judge K.S. Puttaswamy, who challenged Aadhaar scheme, passes away in Bengaluru

Updated - October 28, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

He had petitioned against Aadhaar scheme before the apex court at the age of 86 years

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of former Judge of Karnataka High Court K.S. Puttaswamy in Bengaluru on Septmeber 26, 2013. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

K.S. Puttaswamy, a former judge of the High Court of Karnataka, who spearheaded a legal battle before the apex court in 2012 against the Aadhaar scheme which had been introduced without a legislative backing at that point of time, passed away at this residence in Bengaluru on October 28. He was 98.

ADVERTISEMENT

Born on February 8, 1926, Mr. Puttaswamy had studied in Maharaja’s College, Mysuru and Government Law College, Bengaluru. He had enrolled as an advocate in 1952 and later served as an additional government advocate in the High Court.

‘Aadhaar infringes on our fundamental right to privacy’

Mr. Puttaswamy was appointed as a judge of the High Court on November 28, 1977 and served as a judge till his retirement in 1986. He was appointed as the first Vice-Chairman of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench in September 1986. Subsequently, he also served as Chairman, Andhra Pradesh (AP) Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad, and Chairman of AP Commission for Backward Classes, Hyderabad.

At the age of 86, Mr. Puttaswamy challenged the then Aadhaar scheme which had been introduced by the Central government without enacting a law but merely based on an executive order.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

A constitution bench of the apex court, in its 2018 landmark verdict, had upheld with certain riders, the validity of the Aadhaar scheme as by then the Government had enacted a law to govern the scheme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US