Former Karnataka HC judge K.S. Puttaswamy, who challenged Aadhaar scheme, passes away in Bengaluru

He had petitioned against Aadhaar scheme before the apex court at the age of 86 years

Updated - October 28, 2024 01:05 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Judge of Karnataka High Court K.S. Puttaswamy in Bengaluru on Septmeber 26, 2013.

A file photo of former Judge of Karnataka High Court K.S. Puttaswamy in Bengaluru on Septmeber 26, 2013. | Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

K.S. Puttaswamy, a former judge of the High Court of Karnataka, who spearheaded a legal battle before the apex court in 2012 against the Aadhaar scheme which had been introduced without a legislative backing at that point of time, passed away at this residence in Bengaluru on October 28. He was 98.

Born on February 8, 1926, Mr. Puttaswamy had studied in Maharaja’s College, Mysuru and Government Law College, Bengaluru. He had enrolled as an advocate in 1952 and later served as an additional government advocate in the High Court.

‘Aadhaar infringes on our fundamental right to privacy’

Mr. Puttaswamy was appointed as a judge of the High Court on November 28, 1977 and served as a judge till his retirement in 1986. He was appointed as the first Vice-Chairman of the Central Administrative Tribunal, Bengaluru Bench in September 1986. Subsequently, he also served as Chairman, Andhra Pradesh (AP) Administrative Tribunal, Hyderabad, and Chairman of AP Commission for Backward Classes, Hyderabad.

At the age of 86, Mr. Puttaswamy challenged the then Aadhaar scheme which had been introduced by the Central government without enacting a law but merely based on an executive order.

A constitution bench of the apex court, in its 2018 landmark verdict, had upheld with certain riders, the validity of the Aadhaar scheme as by then the Government had enacted a law to govern the scheme.

Published - October 28, 2024 01:04 pm IST

