Agnipath: Siddaramaiah asks PM if soldiers will be committed if they are insecure about job

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Modi government to drop the new military recruitment scheme

A train was set on fire by youngsters during a protest against the ‘Agnipath’ scheme, at Chapra Railway Station, in Saran district of Bihar, on June 17, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah urges Modi government to drop the new military recruitment scheme

Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah asked the NDA government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to drop ‘Agnipath’, a new scheme for recruitment of soldiers, as ‘it will push youth into unemployment and will have adverse impact on security of the country’.

In a series of tweets, he urged the Centre to recruit soldiers as per the existing process.

The Congress leader had a few questions about the scheme. “Can soldiers be completely involved if they are insecure about their job and clueless about their future due to #Angnipathscheme? Is it not dangerous if soldiers develop this insecurity?”

“The Narendra Modi government came to power with the promise of two crore job opportunities, but is now closing every opportunity for the youth. Mr Modi, do you have an agenda to generate two crore unemployed youth a year?”

On scrapping of farm laws by the Centre, Mr. Siddaramaiah said: “People of our country have taught a lesson to the Central Government when they tried to implement anti-farmer laws. People should again teach a lesson for playing with the future of our youth and our soldiers”.

“Is this BJP government so bankrupt that they are unable to ensure job security, and to pay salaries and pension to our committed soldiers? The Prime Minister should not play with our security to cover up the government’s bankruptcy”.

Congress party and some youth organisations have been protesting against the new military scheme even as the Central Government on June 16 extended the upper age limit for the Agnipath recruitment scheme from 21 years to 23. Trains were set afire, public and police vehicles were attacked in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar during protests by youths.