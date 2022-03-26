Karnataka

Watch | Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah dances during a village fair

The former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, known for his wry sense of humour and oration, brought to fore his acquittance with folk arts and culture at his village.

During his visit to Siddaramana Hundi in Mysuru taluk late on Thursday night, Mr. Siddaramaiah, at the behest of his childhood friends and acquittance, danced to the backdrop of a chorus singing in folk style. The video of the former Chief Minister dancing in sync with other folk performers went viral on social media. The video shows a huge gathering watching Mr. Siddaramaiah perform.


