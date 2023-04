April 25, 2023 02:33 am | Updated 02:33 am IST - Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister and Janata Dal (Secular) leader H.D. Kumaraswamy, who was ill and admitted to a hospital here, was discharged on Monday.

According to party sources, he returned to his residence at J.P. Nagar. Mr. Kumaraswamy will resume his campaign on Tuesday at Chamaraja and Varuna Assembly constituencies.