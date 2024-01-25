GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former Karnataka CM Jagadish Shettar quits Congress, returns to BJP

He had switched to the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections in May 2023

January 25, 2024 01:36 pm | Updated 01:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A file photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar.

A file photo of former Karnataka Chief Minister Jagadish Shettar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka Jagadish Shettar re-joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in New Delhi on January 25, about a year after quitting the saffron party and joining the Congress.

Mr. Shettar had switched to the Congress after being denied a ticket by the BJP ahead of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly elections in May 2023.

On January 25, he arrived at the BJP headquarters in Delhi, accompanied by former Chief Minister and senior party leader B.S. Yediyurappa.

After re-joining the BJP, Mr. Shettar said he had met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in the morning. “I will quit my post as MLC (elected on a Congress ticket). I have already dispatched my resignation through email. I have also intimated KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar about resigning from the primary membership of the Congress.”

He said that BJP leaders and workers had been persuading him to return to the party. He thanked Congress for treating him well in the party during his short stint.

Karnataka

