Former Karnataka CM Gundu Rao’s wife succumbs to COVID-19

Bengaluru

06 January 2021 10:24 IST

Varalakshimi Gundu Rao was suffering from coronavirus infection, according to her daughter-in-law.

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka R. Gundu Rao’s wife Varalakshimi Gundu Rao passed away late on Tuesday night.

Her son Dinesh Gundu Rao is a senior Congress leader and a member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

According to a social media post by her daughter-in-law Tabu Gundu Rao, she was suffering from COVID-19 and succumbed to it.

Ms. Tabu said in the post that she fought the infection hard but finally succumbed. “Your class, your pride for your son and your last day of spending time with your family will always leave the greatest memory. RIP Amma... you will always be in our hearts,” said Ms. Tabu's post.