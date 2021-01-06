Karnataka

Former Karnataka CM Gundu Rao’s wife succumbs to COVID-19

Varalakshimi Gundu Rao   | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Former Chief Minister of Karnataka R. Gundu Rao’s wife Varalakshimi Gundu Rao passed away late on Tuesday night.

Her son Dinesh Gundu Rao is a senior Congress leader and a member of Karnataka Legislative Assembly.

According to a social media post by her daughter-in-law Tabu Gundu Rao, she was suffering from COVID-19 and succumbed to it.

Ms. Tabu said in the post that she fought the infection hard but finally succumbed. “Your class, your pride for your son and your last day of spending time with your family will always leave the greatest memory. RIP Amma... you will always be in our hearts,” said Ms. Tabu's post.

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 6, 2021 10:29:46 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/former-karnataka-cm-gundu-raos-wife-succumbs-to-covid-19/article33507566.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY