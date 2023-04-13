ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s relative N.R. Santhosh denied BJP ticket in Arsikere

April 13, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Hassan

Santhosh said he would contest anyway, and file his nomination papers on April 17

The Hindu Bureau

N.R. Santosh, an aspirant for the BJP ticket for Arsikere, is a relative of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa whom he served as a personal secretary.   | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s relative N.R. Santhosh, an aspirant for the Arsikere seat in Hassan district, has been denied the ticket by the BJP. The BJP has nominated G.V. Basavaraj in the constituency.

Following a meeting with his supporters in Arsikere, he announced that he would submit his nomination papers on April 17.

Addressing his supporters, Mr Santosh said he had been working in Arsikere constituency for the last three years. “I have strengthened the party organisation in the constituency, and I will go ahead with my plan to contest. I will organise a procession of 50,000 persons, and submit my papers on April 17.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

His supporters raised slogans against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra. They burnt BJP flags and tore banners of the party. Some of them claimed that the candidate chosen by the would not secure even 5,000 votes.

Mr. Santhosh was in tears after seeing the expression of confidence by his supporters. He declared that he would not backtrack from his decision to contest. 

According to sources, JD(S) leaders are in touch with Mr Santhosh. The JD(S) has already announced Ashok Banavara as its candidate for Arsikere. Congress is expected to nominate K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, who recently joined the party after resigning as JD(S) MLA.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US