HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa’s relative N.R. Santhosh denied BJP ticket in Arsikere

Santhosh said he would contest anyway, and file his nomination papers on April 17

April 13, 2023 05:47 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau
N.R. Santosh, an aspirant for the BJP ticket for Arsikere, is a relative of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa whom he served as a personal secretary.  

N.R. Santosh, an aspirant for the BJP ticket for Arsikere, is a relative of former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa whom he served as a personal secretary.   | Photo Credit: K Murali Kumar

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa’s relative N.R. Santhosh, an aspirant for the Arsikere seat in Hassan district, has been denied the ticket by the BJP. The BJP has nominated G.V. Basavaraj in the constituency.

Following a meeting with his supporters in Arsikere, he announced that he would submit his nomination papers on April 17.

Addressing his supporters, Mr Santosh said he had been working in Arsikere constituency for the last three years. “I have strengthened the party organisation in the constituency, and I will go ahead with my plan to contest. I will organise a procession of 50,000 persons, and submit my papers on April 17.”

His supporters raised slogans against former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and his son B.Y. Vijayendra. They burnt BJP flags and tore banners of the party. Some of them claimed that the candidate chosen by the would not secure even 5,000 votes.

Mr. Santhosh was in tears after seeing the expression of confidence by his supporters. He declared that he would not backtrack from his decision to contest. 

According to sources, JD(S) leaders are in touch with Mr Santhosh. The JD(S) has already announced Ashok Banavara as its candidate for Arsikere. Congress is expected to nominate K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, who recently joined the party after resigning as JD(S) MLA.

Related stories

Related Topics

Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.