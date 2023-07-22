ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa receives honorary doctorate from Governor Gehlot

July 22, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - Iruvakki (Shivamogga)

The Hindu Bureau

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented an honorary doctorate to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during the convocation ceremony of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences at Iruvakki on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented an honorary doctorate to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during the 8th convocation of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences at Iruvakki on Friday.

The university chose the former CM for the honorary doctorate considering his contribution to the field of agriculture and rural development. Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Vice Chancellor Dr. R.C. Jagadeesha and others were present.

In his speech after accepting the doctorate, Mr. Yediyurappa said that receiving the honorary doctorate from the governor was a special occasion of his life. He recalled various struggles he led for the benefit of farmers and the programmes he lauched as Chief Minister of the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called upon fresh graduates to work for the country’s development with commitment and dedication.

Yediyurappa’s family members including his son and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and leaders of the BJP were among the audience during the doctorate presentation ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US