Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa receives honorary doctorate from Governor Gehlot

July 22, 2023 06:30 am | Updated 06:30 am IST - Iruvakki (Shivamogga)

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot presented an honorary doctorate to former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa during the 8th convocation of Keladi Shivappa Nayaka University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences at Iruvakki on Friday.

The university chose the former CM for the honorary doctorate considering his contribution to the field of agriculture and rural development. Minister for Agriculture N. Cheluvarayaswamy, Vice Chancellor Dr. R.C. Jagadeesha and others were present.

In his speech after accepting the doctorate, Mr. Yediyurappa said that receiving the honorary doctorate from the governor was a special occasion of his life. He recalled various struggles he led for the benefit of farmers and the programmes he lauched as Chief Minister of the State.

ADVERTISEMENT

He also called upon fresh graduates to work for the country’s development with commitment and dedication.

Yediyurappa’s family members including his son and Lok Sabha member B.Y. Raghavendra and leaders of the BJP were among the audience during the doctorate presentation ceremony.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.