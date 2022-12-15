Former Karnataka CM B.S. Yediyurappa denies being sidelined by BJP

December 15, 2022 04:18 pm | Updated 04:44 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Saying that he is one among a few leaders who worked day in and day out to build the BJP from scratch in Karnataka, former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa ruled out the possibility of being sidelined in the party.

“The allegation is meaningless and we are united in the party. Our aim is to win 150 seats in the next Assembly elections, and retain power in the State. For my personal reasons, I am not in a position to attend party functions these days. Since the party’s national president J.P. Nadda is arriving in the State, I came here,” Mr. Yediyurappa said in his brief interaction with media representatives in Koppal on December 15.

He said that his party colleague and former Minister G. Janardhan Reddy would be engaged in party work after the cases against him were settled.

“Janardhan Reddy met and spoke to me personally. There is no question of sidelining him. There are some cases against him. He will return to actively work for the party once they are settled. Even party leaders are in favour of involving Mr. Reddy. There is no ambiguity on this issue. We will decide how and when he could be engaged in the future,” Mr. Yediyurappa said.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai also dismissed the allegation of Mr. Yediyurappa being sidelined in the party. When media representatives questioned the lack of an official invite to Mr. Yediyurappa for the party programme in Koppal on December 15, Mr. Bommai said that all the party’s activities are taking place under the guidance of Mr. Yediyurappa.

“We have a father-son relationship. Those who are expecting cracks in the party would be disappointed,” he said.