November 19, 2023 04:01 am | Updated 04:01 am IST - Bengaluru

B.K. Bhattacharya, former Chief Secretary of Karnataka, passed away on Friday. He complained of breathlessness about a couple of days ago and was admitted in Manipal Hospital in the city. He was 83.

The members of the IAS Officers’ Association have expressed deep grief on his demise. He is survived by wife Tereasa Bhattacharya, who also served as Chief Secretary of Karnataka, and two children, according to a press release.

