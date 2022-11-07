Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah says Constitution does not support reservation based on economic criteria

Congress leader says he is yet to study Supreme Court judgment on reservation for economically weaker sections

The Hindu Bureau Belagavi
November 07, 2022 15:08 IST

Leader of Opposition in Karnataka Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah flanked by All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and Congress general secretary in charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala. | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Leader of Opposition Siddarmaiah is yet to study the Supreme Court judgment on the constitutional validity of reservation for economically weaker sections (EWS).

“I saw that the Supreme Court has given a verdict upholding validity of reservation for economically weaker sections. However, this is not a unanimous judgment. We don’t know the details yet. We could react to it only after studying the judgment copy in detail,’‘ he said.

“However, my personal opinion is that the Constitution does not support reservation based on economic criteria. Article 15 and Article 16, that define the reservation policy, do not support the EWS quota. They speak of creating reservation quotas based on social and educational backwardness,” he told journalists at the Belagavi airport in Sambra.

The former Chief Minister and Congress leader arrived in Belagavi to participate in the birthday celebrations of former MLA Vinay Kulkarni in Kittur.

