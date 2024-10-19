ADVERTISEMENT

Former Karnataka Chief Minister S M Krishna hospitalised again

Updated - October 19, 2024 04:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Hospital authorities said he is currently stable and is expected to be discharged on October 21

The Hindu Bureau

Former Chief Minister S M Krishna | Photo Credit: Murali Kumar K

Nearly two months after he was discharged from hospital, veteran politician and former Karnataka Chief Minister S.M. Krishna, has been hospitalised again on Saturday (October 19, 2024).

According to a statement from Manipal Hospitals, where the 92-year-old politician, who is also a former Union External Affairs Minister has been admitted, he has been hospitalised for a health check-up and optimisation. “He is currently stable and is expected to be discharged on Monday,” hospital authorities said.

Also read:S.M. Krishna rues erosion of democratic values, unbridled growth of money power in politics

Mr Krishna was discharged from the same hospital on August 28 after a four-month hospital stay for treatment of pneumonia and pulmonary congestion. He was in the ICU with adequate support and artificial ventilation till July, after which he was shifted to the ward.

In April, he was first admitted at Vydehi Super Speciality Hospital on Vittal Mallya Road for an acute respiratory infection, he was later admitted to Manipal Hospital.

