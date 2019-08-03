Karnataka

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Kumaraswamy 'thinking of keeping away from politics'

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy.

Kumaraswamy said a section of media had succeeded in bringing in a ‘holy government’ to power, by removing a ‘sinful government’.

Former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said he is fed up with the present-day politics. “I am thinking of keeping away from politics”, he told journalists.

He spoke to journalists in Hassan on Saturday. He took a break in the town on his way to K.R. Pet from Chikkamagaluru. “I entered politics accidentally. The God gave me the opportunity to rule the State as Chief Minister two times. Good people have no place in today's politics”, he said.

Commenting on media, he said a section of media had succeeded in bringing in a ‘holy government’ to power, by removing a ‘sinful government’. “I know how the administration is going on now. A series of transfers are done. Some officers have been transferred without showing a placement”, he said. At one point he said Mr. Yediyurappa himself was enough in the government to rule for another six months.

Reacting to reports on fielding his son Nikhil in the bypolls, he said all reports were baseless.

Karnataka
