Former Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa triggers speculation of attempts to sideline him and son

January 04, 2023 11:23 am | Updated 11:52 am IST - Bengaluru

Former Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa was conspicuous by his absence during the recent visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah to Karnataka. Though Mr. Shah said the former Chief Minister was on a pre-scheduled trip abroad, this comes just weeks after BJP national president J. P. Nadda had to intervene to ensure his presence at a convention in Koppal, triggering speculation of attempts to ‘sideline’ Mr. Yediyurappa and the latter’s resentment about the same.

A section in the party believes the relationship between the former Chief Minister and the State leadership has deteriorated. Over the last two days, his son B. Y. Vijayendra had to deny speculation that the former Chief Minister will likely support the newly formed party of G. Janardhan Reddy, even as Janata Dal (Secular) leader for former Chief Minister H. D. Kumaraswamy tried to woo Veerashaiva-Lingayats in Mysuru citing the ‘sidelining’ of Mr. Yediyurappa.

“There is an apparent attempt by the State leadership of the party, both in the organisation and the government, to sideline Mr. Yediyurappa and Mr. Vijayendra,” said a leader close to Mr. Yediyurappa.

Vijayendra not invited to strategy meeting chaired by Amit Shah

For instance, Mr. Vijayendra was either not invited or made to feel unwelcome at multiple Jana Spandana conventions in Chamarajanagar and Koppal districts. “Mr. Vijayendra has offered to contest against former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Varuna and has in the past spearheaded two key by-poll campaigns in K. R. Pet and Sira seats in Old Mysuru region, which were won by the BJP for the first time, but was not invited to the strategy meeting for the region chaired by Mr. Shah,” said a strategist close to Mr. Vijayendra.

Mr. Yediyurappa’s faction is reportedly miffed and is expecting the central leadership to set the house in order in the State unit.

“The actions of the high command — making Mr. Yediyurappa a member of both central parliamentary board and election committee of the party — show that they have realised that he is key to the party’s prospects in the upcoming 2023 Assembly and 2024 parliamentary elections. But the State unit seems to be working at cross purposes,” contended a senior leader and Member of Parliament. The faction is reading Mr. Shah’s statement that the elections will be fought under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a sign of things to come, setting off speculation of an overhaul in the State unit.

‘Sidelining Yediyurappa would be suicidal. Why would we do that?’

Other sources in the party ruled out a major overhaul and said even talks of change of the party chief had died down, and there is no clarity on cabinet expansion. “The party has fought all elections under the leadership of Mr. Modi across Karnataka. There is no need to read too much into Mr. Shah’s rhetorical statement,” said a senior minister who denied that Mr. Yediyurappa was being sidelined.

“Mr. Yediyurappa has been our tallest leader, and there is no question of him being sidelined. That will be suicidal,” he explained while denying reports of relations between the former and the incumbent Chief Minister being frosty. He cited Mr. Bommai’s statement at the Koppal meet that they enjoyed a ‘father-son relationship’.