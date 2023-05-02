ADVERTISEMENT

Former KAPC chief hails Congress poll promise on MSPs

May 02, 2023 11:02 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Former chairperson of Karnataka Agriculture Prices Commission (KAPC) T.N. Prakash Kammaradi welcomed the Congress’ poll promise of implementing a policy on prices of Agricultural and Horticultural crop to ensure MSPs on the basis of Dr. M.S. Swaminathan Committee’s report and the recommendations of the Karnataka Agricultural Prices Commission.

In a release, Dr. Kammaradi, who had recommended to the government to ensure legal status for MSPs, said that the Congress was worthy of getting the support of farmers through such a poll promise. He hoped that other political parties too would include such promises regarding MSPs in their manifesto to protect the interests of farmers.

