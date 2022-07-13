Former Kannada actor Shivaranjan shot at, escapes unhurt

Representational image | Photo Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

July 13, 2022 08:32 IST

Three shots were fired at Shivaranjan Bolannava as police suspect a long-standing property dispute to be the motive

Shivaranjan Bolannavar, a retired Kannada film actor, survived an murder attempt in Bailhongal on Tuesday night.

Two bike-riding assailants fired three rounds at the former actor from a distance, when he was speaking to some friends near the Hanuman temple. However, the shots missed and Shivaranjan escaped unhurt, according to some villagers.

The 50-year-old businessman has acted in several Kannada films. He was paired opposite actress Shruti in the film Amrita Sindhu. He also acted in Veerabhadra and other movies.

Property dispute likely

Police suspect a long-standing property dispute to be the cause for the offence.

Sanjeev Patil, SP, and other officers visited the spot at night. ``The victim was fired upon by bike borne persons, one of whom was his younger brother’s relative. As per eye witnesses, 3-4 rounds were fired. There were no injuries to anyone. Incident occurred between 7-45 pm to 8 pm. Teams are in place to trace the accused,’’ Dr Patil told journalists later. Eom