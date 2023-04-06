ADVERTISEMENT

Former Kadur MLA Y.S.V. Datta denied ticket by Congress

April 06, 2023 12:08 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - Shivamogga

Congress chooses K.S. Anand as its candidate for Kadur Assembly seat in Chikkamagaluru district

The Hindu Bureau

Former legislator Y.S.V. Datta, who joined the Congress, has been denied the ticket to contest the Karnataka Assembly elections from Kadur in Chikkamagaluru district. The party has decided to field K.S. Anand for the seat.

When The Hindu contacted Mr Datta over phone after the Congress released its second list of candidates, he said, “I do not wish to comment now. I will talk to my supporters.”

Mr Datta became a member of the Legislative Assembly in 2013 while contesting as a candidate of the Janata Dal (Secular). In January 2023, he joined the Congress.

The party has chosen former Minister Kimmane Ratnakar as its candidate for Thirthahalli. He was facing tough competition from Manjunath Gowda.

In neighbouring Hassan district, the party chose former Minister B. Shivaramu for Belur constituency.

