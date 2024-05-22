Former JD(S) MLC files complaint against Rahul Gandhi

Former Janata Dal (S) MLC, H.M. Ramesh Gowda, has filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna a “mass rapist”.

In the complaint copy, the former MLC has referred to Mr. Gandhi’s statement that Mr. Prajwal Revanna had raped 400 women.

“In the interest of justice for the alleged victims, Mr. Gandhi, as a public servant, is duty bound to give information of the offence. He is aware of the information and details of the 400 women raped and has intentionally failed to disclose the details. Mr. Gandhi is liable to be booked for the offence under Section 202 of the Indian Penal Code,” the complaint stated.

“The Special Investigation Team constituted by the government to investigate the case has not issued any notice to Mr. Gandhi seeking this information. In order to ensure justice for the 400 women, a criminal case should be registered against him,” the complaint added.

