GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Former JD(S) MLC files complaint against Rahul Gandhi

Published - May 22, 2024 06:26 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Former Janata Dal (S) MLC, H.M. Ramesh Gowda, has filed a police complaint against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for calling Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna a “mass rapist”.

In the complaint copy, the former MLC has referred to Mr. Gandhi’s statement that Mr. Prajwal Revanna had raped 400 women.

“In the interest of justice for the alleged victims, Mr. Gandhi, as a public servant, is duty bound to give information of the offence. He is aware of the information and details of the 400 women raped and has intentionally failed to disclose the details. Mr. Gandhi is liable to be booked for the offence under Section 202 of the Indian Penal Code,” the complaint stated.

“The Special Investigation Team constituted by the government to investigate the case has not issued any notice to Mr. Gandhi seeking this information. In order to ensure justice for the 400 women, a criminal case should be registered against him,” the complaint added.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.