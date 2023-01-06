ADVERTISEMENT

Former JD(S) MLA Y.S.V. Datta to join Congress on January 15

January 06, 2023 11:09 am | Updated 11:10 am IST - Hassan

Y.S.V. Datta was elected to the Karnataka Assembly from Kadur seat in 2013 on the JD(S) ticket. He contested again on the JD(S) ticket in 2018, but lost the election

The Hindu Bureau

A file photo of Y.S.V. Datta (centre), former MLA of Kadur, on a padayatra in his constituency. | Photo Credit: Prakash Hassan

Former JD(S) legislator Y.S.V. Datta will be joining the Congress party in Bengaluru on January 15 In the presence of KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah.

Speaking to mediapersons at Yagati in Kadur taluk in Chikkamagaluru district on January 5, Mr. Datta said he recently received a call from the Congress office to join the party on January 15. His supporters would be joining the Congress at a programme to be organised in Kadur.

“I have been in touch with people of Kadur. Many have favoured me joining the Congress party. The people of the constituency are looking for change. Going by the opinion of my followers and workers, I have taken this decision,” he said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

On his long association with the JD(S), Mr. Datta said he had been with the party’s national president H.D. Deve Gowda for 50 years. “He made me an MLC, and that changed my political career. However, due to unavoidable reasons, I am joining the Congress. I am embarrassed to convey my decision to him. But, I believe, he will understand my situation,” he said.

Mr. Datta was elected to the Karnataka Assembly from Kadur seat in 2013 on the JD(S) ticket. Earlier, he served as member of the Legislative Council. He contested again on the JD(S) ticket in 2018, but lost the election. For the past few days, there was speculation that he would join the Congress.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US