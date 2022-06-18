Former minister and Janata Parivar leader M. Raghupathi passes away
Raghupathi served as the Education and Information Minister in the Cabinet of then Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde
Former minister and erstwhile Janata Parivar leader M. Raghupathi died in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Saturday.
Raghupathi began as a student leader and later went on to become MLA as well as MLC. He served as the Education Minister in the Cabinet of then Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde. He also served as the Minister for Information.
Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah have condoled the death of Raghupathi.
