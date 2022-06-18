Karnataka

Former minister and Janata Parivar leader M. Raghupathi passes away

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Mr. Ramakrishna Hegde (L) and Information Minister Mr. Raghupathi (C) talking to the townsmen of Malur on May 17, 1983.

The Chief Minister of Karnataka, Mr. Ramakrishna Hegde (L) and Information Minister Mr. Raghupathi (C) talking to the townsmen of Malur on May 17, 1983. | Photo Credit: THE HINDU ARCHIVES

Former minister and erstwhile Janata Parivar leader M. Raghupathi died in Bengaluru in the wee hours of Saturday.

Raghupathi began as a student leader and later went on to become MLA as well as MLC. He served as the Education Minister in the Cabinet of then Chief Minister Ramakrishna Hegde. He also served as the Minister for Information.

Speaker Vishveshwar Hegde Kageri and Leader of the Opposition Siddaramaiah have condoled the death of Raghupathi.


