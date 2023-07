July 10, 2023 11:48 pm | Updated 11:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

K. Kasturirangan, former ISRO Chairman, as admitted to Narayana Health City in Bengaluru on Monday for treatment of an acute illness.

Narayana Institute of Cardiac Sciences, issuing a media bulletin on Dr. Kasturirangan on Monday night said, “Preliminary investigations are ongoing and he is being closely monitored and treated by a multidisciplinary team of doctors.”

Dr Kasturirangan had suffered a heart attack in Sri Lanka and was airlifted to Bengaluru for treatment.