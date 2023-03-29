ADVERTISEMENT

Former ISRO chairman recalls his time at IIMB from almost five decades ago  

March 29, 2023 08:44 pm | Updated 08:44 pm IST - Bengaluru

As IIMB looks forward to its golden jubilee celebrations this year, K. Radhakrishnan, who was among the first graduating batch of IIMB, takes a walk down the memory lane

Jahnavi T. R.

K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman of ISRO

“It was exhilarating. I was already buoyant of getting back to school after a few years of work, backed up by the study leave granted by Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) for a sought-after programme. Then came the warm-hearted welcome at Indian Institute of Management Bangalore (IIMB) for its first batch of PGPs, famously known as the premier batch or the ‘guinea pigs’,” said K. Radhakrishnan, former chairman, ISRO and an alumnus of IIMB, recalling his first day at the esteemed institution. 

As IIMB looks forward to its golden jubilee celebrations this year, Mr. Radhakrishnan, who was among the first graduating batch of IIMB (1976), took a trip down the memory lane to share his experiences at the business school. He recalled how his first day was at a makeshift campus in a heritage building at Langford Garden where there were around 50 faculty members who were ready to train 55 engineers as prospective professional managers.  

He said that during his two-year-long time at IIMB, he significantly learnt how to look at situations in systematic and holistic manner with a long-time horizon. He also said that his perspectives and vision bloomed at IIMB.  

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“My biggest takeaway from IIMB life was the lessons in institution-building. At that time, the new campus was in the conceptual stage. So essentially, what we learnt from there, which was not part of the curriculum, was how do you start an institution. This was a great lesson, seeing it happening there before us. One does not get it in the books or from classroom,” Mr. Radhakrishnan said.  

When asked who his favourite faculty members were, he named Amiya Chakraborty (Quantitative Methods), Vijay Padki (Behavioural sciences), and S.K. Warrier (Personnel Management) among a long list of other professors.  

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US