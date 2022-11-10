Former ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar inaugurates science exhibition

ADVERTISEMENT

A.S.Kiran Kumar, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), inaugurated a science exhibition – Silver Sparkles – organised by Vijaya School at Chikkahonnenahalli near Hassan on Thursday.

The school had organised the exhibition on three topics – pathology, anatomy and electricity. The students exhibited their models on the theme they chose. Mr.Kiran Kumar and other guests appreciated the ideas of the students.

Addressing the students at the inauguration ceremony, Kiran Kumar spoke about the contributions of Vikram Sarabhai, father of the Indian space programme, and the achievements of ISRO. He called upon students to understand the importance of higher studies in science and explore opportunities available.

Y.N. Subbaswamy, president of the school, Tara Swamy, founder director, Nandeesh K.S., headmaster, and others were present at the programme.