Former ISRO chairman Kiran Kumar inaugurates science exhibition

The Hindu Bureau Hassan
November 10, 2022 19:08 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

A.S.Kiran Kumar, former chairman of Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), inaugurated a science exhibition – Silver Sparkles – organised by Vijaya School at Chikkahonnenahalli near Hassan on Thursday.

The school had organised the exhibition on three topics – pathology, anatomy and electricity. The students exhibited their models on the theme they chose. Mr.Kiran Kumar and other guests appreciated the ideas of the students.

Addressing the students at the inauguration ceremony, Kiran Kumar spoke about the contributions of Vikram Sarabhai, father of the Indian space programme, and the achievements of ISRO. He called upon students to understand the importance of higher studies in science and explore opportunities available.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Y.N. Subbaswamy, president of the school, Tara Swamy, founder director, Nandeesh K.S., headmaster, and others were present at the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app