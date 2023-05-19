Former ISKCON missionary approaches police for relief after bar on entry to temple in Hubballi

May 19, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

A former full-time missionary of ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) has approached the police seeking relief, saying that restrictions have been imposed on his entry to ISKCON Temple in Hubballi.

Addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Friday, Shailendra Govardhan Dasa (alias Shailendra Hebballi) said that he has served ISKCON Hubballi as full-time missionary from 2010 to 2019 and ever since he got married, he was forced to go out of the temple and his services were discontinued.

He said that the local ISKCON committee has passed a resolution imposing a ban on his entry to the temple and also imposed restrictions on his entry to the temple even as a common devotee.

Shailendra Hebballi said that although it is permitted for full-time missionaries to marry after serving the temple for five years, the local committee for no reason opposed his marriage even though he had followed all the procedures.

Ever since, his entry to the temple is being prevented for one reason or the other and he is being asked to come on a specific day and specific time and that too alone, which was against the Constitution, he said.

He said that restricting a person’s entry to a temple amounted to violation of the basic objectives of the Constitution and he is urging the competent authorities to interfere and allow him to get darshan of Lord Srikrishna Balaram at the ISKCON Temple on a regular basis.