Former IPS officer from Karnataka helping in evacuation

Bengaluru

22 August 2021 01:48 IST

The former IPS officer from Karnataka Savita Hande, presently serving as senior U.N. security officer in Kabul, is in a safe zone and helping in evacuation, a senior police officer said here on Saturday.

A 1990-batch IPS officer and batchmate of ADGP Railways Bhaskar Rao and city Police Commissioner Kamal Pant, she was deployed to Kosovo in 2000 after being relieved from cadre and since then was interested in doing United Nations service.

Senior officials who contacted her said the U.N. would be taking care of her evacuation following all the protocols.

Meanwhile, two persons from Karnataka stranded in Afghanistan, will be airlifted from Kabul. They are expected to arrive to the State on Sunday, according to sources in the State Home Ministry. These are the only two persons who have contacted the control room established by the State government, One is a resident of Mangaluru and another of Tirthahalli.

IPS officer Umesh Kumar, ADGP, CID, who has been nominated as nodal officer for coordinating with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), has been in constant touch with the MEA in identifying people from the State.

Information regarding people of State stranded in Afghanistan could be sent to following numbers: 080-22094498, 080-22942628 or 9480800187 or email: afghan_kar@ksp.gov.in