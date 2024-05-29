ADVERTISEMENT

Former inspector arrested in bitcoin case

Published - May 29, 2024 11:20 pm IST - Bengaluru

CID officials probing the bitcoin case arrested former CCB inspector Chandradhar from his residence on Wednesday (May 29).

He was the fourth accused in the case and was on the run after anticipatory bail was rejected. The officials produced him before the 1st ACMM and took him into custody for five days.

The accused was the IO in the bitcoin case, while the CCB had taken prime accused Sriki and Robin Khandelwal into custody and later allegedly provided a facility to transact bitcoins and also tampered with the evidence.

The SIT officials have so far arrested the then inspectors Prashanth Babu and Lakshmikanthaiah, and Santosh Kumar K.S., CEO of GCID Technologies, HSR Layout, while deputy superintendent of Police Sridhar Pujar is on the run.

