Former Home Minister intervenes, stops arrest of a person possessing body parts of wild animals

November 01, 2023

Shivamogga

Former Home Minister Araga Jnanendra, on Wednesday, succeeded in stopping a resident of Basavangadde in Thirthahalli taluk from being arrested on charges of possessing body parts of wild animals.

Araga Jnandendra, a BJP MLA representing Thirthahalli, rushed to Basavanagadde village as he learnt that the Forest Department officials were about to arrest Prasanna, a resident of Basavanagadde, on charges of possessing deer antlers and horns of Indian gaur.

Mr. Jnanendra spoke to senior officers of the Forest Department over the phone and stated that he would not let Prasanna be arrested. “The items seized are more than a century old. The family members will cooperate with the department for further inquiries. However, we will not let you arrest anybody,” he said. The former Minister also said that if the officers wanted to arrest the accused, they should arrest him first. “Around 500 people have gathered here. You have to arrest all of us,” he said.

Further, Mr. Jnanendra said the department officials did not make arrests when kith and kin of Ministers in the cabinet were accused of similar charges. Shakhadri of Chikkamagaluru, where skins of deer and leopard were found, was also not arrested. “Why do you want this person? Everybody is equal before the law. I have spoken to the Forest Minister and he also said that nobody would be arrested in such cases”, he said.

The MLA maintained that the body parts of the wild animals were found in many houses in the Malnad region.

The officers seized the items found and registered the case against Prasanna. However, he was not arrested.

