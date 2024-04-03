GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Former HKES president, three others booked for misappropriation of student stipend

April 03, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The Hindu Bureau

A case has been lodged against the former president of Hyderabad Karnataka Education Society (HKES) Bheemashankar Bilgundi and three others on the charge of swindling ₹81.21 crore stipend amount meant for post-graduate students in the last six years.

A complaint registered with Cyber and Economics and Narcotics (CEN) Cell said that the two-time society president Mr. Bilgundi, MRMC Medical College Dean S.M. Patil, college accountant Subhash Jagannath and the manager of Canara Bank MRMC Branch have misappropriated ₹81,21,60,000 stipend amount released for 282 post-graduate students between January 1, 2018 and March 1, 2024.

As per the complaint, the college authorities were involved in siphoning off the stipend amount through blank cheques collected from students. The college authorities withdrew the stipend amount deposited in their accounts every month.

The post-graduate students recently staged protests against the college management demanding their stipend.

