Former Higher Education Minister Chandrashekar amendment to universities Act

August 18, 2023 09:21 am | Updated 09:21 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Senior Congress leader and former Higher Education Minister B.K. Chandrashekar has demanded that the State government bring an amendment to the Karnataka State Universities Act, 2000, and constitute a standing committee for the selection of Vice-Chancellors (VC) instead of a search committee.

He also advised the State government to cut off the powers of the Chancellor in the appointment of VCs through the amendment. “The VCs’ appointment process should be changed and removed from the purview of the Governor,” he said.

During an interaction with the media here on Thursday, he said, “The standing committee should consist of directors of premier institutions such as the Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Indian Institute of Science (IISc), and National Law School of India University (NLSIU).” The standing committee should finalise a single name for the post of the VC and the same person should be appointed by the government.”

