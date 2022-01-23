Former High Court judge K.L. Manjunath passes away

Chairman of the Karnataka River and Border Protection Authority and retired Karnataka High Court judge K.L. Manjunath, 68, passed away here late on Saturday.

During his long legal career, Mr. Manjunath served as an advocate and president of Advocates Association before being elevated to the Karnataka High Court. He also served as chairman of the Andhra Pradesh Backward Classes Commission. He was appointed chairman of the River and Border Protection Authority during the JD(S)-Congress coalition regime. With Karnataka being a party to Mahadayi, Krishna, and Cauvery inter-State river disputes and border issues with Maharashtra, Mr. Manjunath had given valuable legal suggestions.

Mr. Manjunath hailed from Kantharajapura village, in Hassan district. The cremation will take place near Nelamangala on Sunday. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar were among those who condoled the death of Mr. Manjunath.