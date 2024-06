Former Karnataka High Court judge B. Veerappa is likely to be appointed as Upa Lokayukta. His name was discussed during a meeting here, chaired by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, to select the Upa Lokayukta. A commission headed by B. Veerappa recently submitted its report on the malpractices and irregularities in the appointment of police sub-inspectors in the State.

