September 14, 2023 11:18 am | Updated 11:19 am IST - Shivamogga

Former Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda says, “No BJP worker in Karnataka will accept an alliance with the JD(S) if that party’s intention is to strengthen their base with the help of an understanding with our party.”

Speaking to mediapersons on September 13, Mr. Preetham Gowda, who lost Hassan seat in the last Assembly elections to the JD(S), said he would welcome the coalition only if the objective is to re-elect Narendra Modi as Prime Minister for the benefit of India. “But I have been listening to JD(S) leaders stating that they want the alliance to retain their workers and strengthen their party. If that is their objective, no worker of the BJP in Karnataka will support this,” he said.

Even on sharing of seats, Mr. Preetham Gowda said if the JD(S) wants an alliance, it should openly state that it would help the BJP win all 28 seats in Karnataka. “Later, we can decide on sharing of seats based on survey results,” he said. He stated that BJP leaders know how to strengthen their party. “We need not go for an alliance to help them improve their strength.”

Further, he said, “BJP has been fighting dynasty politics. If there is an alliance with the JD(S), who will become their candidate in Hassan. Of course, a member of that family (Deve Gowda’s family) will become the candidate. If so, why should we support that party?”

