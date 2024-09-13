Former gram panchayat member shot dead in Aland

A 50-year-old former gram panchayat member was shot dead by unidentified men near Khanapur village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The deceased has been identified as Vishwanath Jamadar.

The incident occurred when Jamadar was travelling from Padsawali village to Aland town.

ADVERTISEMENT

Two men on motorbikes chased Vishwanath and fired three shots at him. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu visited the spot.

A case has been registered by the Aland Police.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.