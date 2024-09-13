ADVERTISEMENT

Former gram panchayat member shot dead in Aland

Published - September 13, 2024 07:56 pm IST - KALABURAGI

The deceased has been identified as 50-year-old Vishwanath Jamadar

The Hindu Bureau

A 50-year-old former gram panchayat member was shot dead by unidentified men near Khanapur village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Friday.

The incident occurred when Jamadar was travelling from Padsawali village to Aland town.

Two men on motorbikes chased Vishwanath and fired three shots at him. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu visited the spot.

A case has been registered by the Aland Police.

