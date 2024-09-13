Former gram panchayat member shot dead in Aland

A 50-year-old former gram panchayat member was shot dead by unidentified men near Khanapur village in Aland taluk of Kalaburagi district on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Vishwanath Jamadar.

The incident occurred when Jamadar was travelling from Padsawali village to Aland town.

Two men on motorbikes chased Vishwanath and fired three shots at him. The motive for the murder is yet to be ascertained.

Superintendent of Police Adduru Srinivasulu visited the spot.

A case has been registered by the Aland Police.