Former gram panchayat member arrested

Mangaluru

18 April 2021 00:53 IST

Continuing the action on persons allegedly involved in 28 inter-district theft, dacoity and other criminal cases, including seven reported in Mangaluru city, the Moodibidri police on Saturday arrested Abdul Bashir, 40, a former member of Kadambady Gram Panchayat in Puttur, for his alleged association with the accused.

The Moodbidri police arrested 15 persons, including three alleged kingpins, who are among the 60 members of the gang that have carried out dacoity, theft, cattle theft, and extortions in Mangaluru, Udupi, Chikkmagalaru, Madikeri, Hassan, and Bengaluru Vijayanagar police station limits.

Police Commissioner N. Shashi Kumar told reporters on Saturday that the investigation revealed about Bashir being the main supporter of the gang that has been involved in a spate of crime reported in the last three years. Apart from arranging vehicles for commission of crime, Bashir is accused of financing the accused persons and also arranging places for them to hide. Bashir contested as an Independent from Puttur constituency in the 2018 Assembly polls, he said.

