Former employee alleges hospital forced her to abort

The Chief Executive Officer of a well-known private hospital, along with the Chief Operating Officer and HR manager, have been booked for allegedly forcing a former lab technician to undergo an abortion. The complaint claimed that they did this to stop her from resigning.

In a statement to the press, Aster CMI Hospital denied the allegations and said the woman was admitted to the hospital on July 29 after she complained of abdominal pain. “It was found that the foetus had no heartbeat and had to be expulsed spontaneously. We have all medical records, including informed consent. The hospital has not medically terminated her pregnancy or caused her miscarriage,” read the release.

The victim had applied for medical leave after she got pregnant. In her complaint to the police, she said the HR manager advised her to undergo abortion failing which she would be fired. Unable to face the harassment, she went on leave from June 17 to July 8. “When she returned, the CEO and COO asked her to resign as they could not afford to grant her leaves,” said the police.

The woman resigned after serving a one-month notice period. She alleged that on July 27, the senior staff members administered a medicine for abortion and admitted her to the hospital on July 29 to perform an abortion.

The victim filed a complaint on September 18. Based on the complaint, the police have booked the CEO, COO, and HR manager and other staff member under Section 313 (causing miscarriage without woman's consent) and Section 506 (criminal intimidation).

The hospital management said the woman had been threatening the staff. “The outlandish allegations made by her is meant to malign our reputation with an ulterior motive. We will be left with no other alternative but to take appropriate legal action, including that of filing proceedings for defamation, damages and all such civil as well as criminal actions. Ours is a reputed hospital, managed by people of high ethical standards, honesty and integrity,” said a spokesperson for the hospital.

The hospital has filed a counter-complaint and the police are investigating.